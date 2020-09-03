Description: HN Vs DLN Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Group A’s bottom placed sides take on each other in a must win encounter for either team.

Henan and Dalian have matched each other every step of the way in the opening exchanges of the Chinse Super League. With identical number of wins, draws and defeats, both are on the same level of points in Group A with only goal difference putting daylight in between the two.

And its Henan who suffer due to this narrative. With a goal difference slumped in the trenches at -6, the side finds itself in bottom spot in the points tally with the club having registered the solitary win from seven outings in the league.

It’s a side which has done nothing but to serve the purpose of a filler in the club. Sitting ducks, Henan look to have run their race with the club offering absolutely nothing in the way of fortitude and vigour with the side’s 5-2 routing the last time around leaving it foraging for a win for four successive outings now.

HN Vs DLM Dream11 Probable Winner

Dalian have not been any better to their competitors but the 7th placed side will take heart from its last contest in the group. After six winless outings in a row, the side finally managed to scrounge its way to its elusive win with the 1-0 win coming against second placed Luneng.

It was a real robbery, one no one saw forthcoming in the league. And it’s the momentum from that result which will hold well for Dalian to propel them towards the three points today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Injuries will rule out Zhang and Ivo for Henan today while Ni will still out the affair after his red card.

Both Shan and Boateng are nursing injuries at the moment.

Henan Jianye

​Yan, Yao, Xuan, Cao, Hao, Abduwal, Rosa, Shangyuan, Chow, Jinbao, Ohandza

Dalian

Chong, Yanfieng, Yupeng, Sheng, Ting, Shuai, Jinxian, Hamsik, Xuri, Carrasco, Rondon

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Henan Vs Dalian Group A

Date And Time: 3rd September, Wednesday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Jinzhou Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Henan Jianye

Dalian

Bygone Encounter

Suning Vs Henan: 5-2

Luneng Vs Dalian: 0-1

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

The worst defence in the league after shipping 5 goals the last time around, Henan have been calamitously punished for the 17 goals they have gone onto concede. And opting for the goal-keeper of such a horrendous backline was tough to justify but his bevy of saves speak for themselves to see Wu Yan be indulged in by us for this one.

Defenders

Where Henan’s defence has been belittled, Dalian’s defence hasn’t escapade the ire of the side’s ardent supporters either. This is a club that has been hit for a staggering 14 goals in the league, a backline which has been deserving of all the slander that’s been directed its way.

However, its still a defence which has let in three goals lesser to Henan. Along with this, the side managed to keep a cleansheet the last time around it took to the middle to see us opt for an all Dalian defence for the day.

Our triad constitutes of Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng and Li Shuai II for today’s scrimmage.

Midfielders

He’s yet to really get going and justify his behemoth salary but with the one goal Marek Hamsik has shown what he’s capable of. The Dalian man finds company in the electric Lin Liangming who will be handed out yet another place in the side’s playing 11 given the injuries to have hit the side.

Elsewhere, with the one assist, Tim Chow will find himself be the first name to be snagged from Henan along with the versatile Ma Xingyu.

Strikers

This looks set to be the fixture when Salomon Rondon ends up filling his shoes with a bevy of goals. The Dalian striker has already scored almost half of his side’s goals to emerge as the team’s spearhead in attack.

Giving him adequate company has been Sam Larsson who has gone onto strike the two goals to see the two players line up our setup for the impending clash. Elsewhere, the five goals for Henan’s leading scorer Henrique Dourado see him represent us from the club for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The five goals he has in his kitty see Rondon be our captain for today while Henrique is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Yan, Danielson, Li, Yanfeng, Hamsik, Chow, Xingyu, Liangming, Rondon, Henrique, Larsson

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.