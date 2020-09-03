Cam Newton will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the start of the 2020 season. On Thursday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a team meeting that Newton won his three-way battle over Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. Newton will lead the Patriots’ offense when New England kicks off the season against the Miami Dolphins on September 13. The former league MVP was also named as a team captain, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton has a 71-59-1 career record as a starting quarterback while throwing for 29,041 yards (completing 59.6% of his passes) with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. One of the most mobile quarterbacks in league history, Newton has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. In 2015, Newton became the first quarterback in league history to throw 35 touchdowns and run for 10 scores in the same season, and that performance earned him the league’s MVP award.

Newton, who was signed by the Patriots on June 29, recently received rave reviews from New England coach Bill Belichick.

“You know, I can see why he had the kind of success that he had at Auburn and at Carolina,” Belichick said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “In talking to people that were with him there, the things that they said about him, at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade ago, or two, three years ago, or even last year, it was all the same and it showed up here. He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early. He stays late, and he works very hard.

“You know, some players like to work on things that they’re good at, like if you’re strong on a bench press, then you just keep throwing more weight on the bench. But, Cam is the type of player that works on things that he’s not as good at and really tries to improve on a daily basis and that is something that I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players — really any of us — to do. Look at something that we don’t feel like we’re very good at, or it is not one of our strengths, and put extra time into it when I would say that is a natural tendency to do things you’re good at. He’s worked extremely hard in all those areas.

“He’s got a great personality. He gets along with everybody. He’s very social and has a great presence, whether it is in a small room of a couple people or in a bigger group, and he’s highly competitive. He’s very, very competitive on the field. He always wants to do his best and do better than the guy he’s competing against. You see that from — everybody’s competitive — but I think there are different degrees of it and it looks like I would, based on what I’ve seen, I would put him in the top echelon of that.

“But his competition extends way beyond the field. It’s off the field and in meetings and training and so forth. You know, it’s important for him to be the first guy up the hill when we run sprints and it’s important to him to be first in everything that he competes in and you can see the effort and the amount of energy that he puts into that. I’d say those are some of the things that have jumped out in the month or so that we have been here in person.”

Newton will now look to join Earl Morrall, Craig Morton, Kurt Warner, and Peyton Manning as quarterbacks that have led multiple teams to the Super Bowl.