F1 Live Stream Italian GP 2020, Start Time and Broadcast Channel: Formula 1 is headed to Monza for the eighth race of the 2020 season.

This weekend, Formula 1 heads to Monza, which is the first of the three Italian tracks in the F1 2020 Calendar. The other circuits which will host a race this season are Mugello and Imola.

So far this season, Mercedes have stolen the show, and are heading for yet another World Constructors title. The Drivers’ Championship seems done and dusted too, with Lewis Hamilton set to retain his crown, and equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 7 world titles.

Also read: “That happiness has to stop somewhere”- Red Bull F1 Boss Helmut Marko believes Mercedes F1 will stop winning soon

The race to be runner up to Hamilton is still on though, with Max Verstappen pulling all strings in his Red Bull to take on Valtteri Bottas. This is a battle to watch out for this weekend, and for all the remaining weekends of the season.

Elsewhere, the race is wide open for the rest of the Top 10, with Ferrari the most prominent name in the mix. They are facing strong competition from the likes of Racing Point, Renault, McLaren and AlphaTauri. With the title pretty much decided, this midfield battle between the 5 teams is something to look forward to every weekend.

What channel is F1 Italian GP on in the UK?

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast and stream the Italian GP in the UK. Viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 live stream channel from August 28th to 30th

If you wish to watch the race on your mobile device, live stream for the race will be available on the Sky Go app that is accessible via all possible platforms.

Friday (September 4)

Free Practice 1: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM BST

Free Practice 2: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM BST

Saturday (September 5)

Free Practice 3: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM BST

Qualifying: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM BST

Sunday (September 6)

What channel is F1 Italian GP on in the US?

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the Italian GP in the US. Thus, tune into ESPN to catch the Italian 2020 Grand Prix.

A few OTT services should also be live streaming the race in the US. Hulu+Live TV is another option, and comes with 65 channels including ESPN.

Friday (September 4)

Free Practice 1: 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM ET

Free Practice 2: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Saturday (September 5)

Free Practice 3: 6:00 AM – 7:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Sunday (September 6)

What channel is F1 Italian GP on in Canada?

In Canada, two channels will be broadcasting the race. English speaking F1 fans can catch the race on TSN, whereas French speaking fans can watch it on RDS.

TSN Direct and RDS Direct will be streaming on the races and hence you can use that to watch the F1 Italian GP on your mobiles, smart TVs, tablets or consoles.

Friday (September 4)

Free Practice 1: 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM ET

Free Practice 2: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Saturday (September 5)

Free Practice 3: 6:00 AM – 7:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Sunday (September 6)

What channel is F1 Italian GP on in Australia?

Fox Sports has the broadcast rights for the Italian GP in Australia. All Foxtel subscribers can thus catch the F1 Italian GP action on Fox Sports.

For viewers who wish to watch the race online, sign into Kayo Sport for for a monthly subscription of $25. Moreover, do check out their 2 week trial period offer too.

Friday (September 4)

Free Practice 1: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM AEST

Free Practice 2: 11:00 PM – 12:30 PM AEST

Saturday (September 5)

Free Practice 3: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM AEST

Qualifying: 11:00 PM – 12:30 AM AEST

Sunday (September 6)

Final Race: 11:10 PM AEST

What channel is F1 Italian GP on in India?

The STAR Sports network has the broadcast rights of the 2020 F1 season. It can also be viewed on STAR’s OTT platform Hotstar.

Friday (September 4)

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday (September 5)

Free Practice 3: 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday (September 6)