England vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of ENG vs AUS T20I.

The first T20I of the imminent Australia’s tour of England will be played tomorrow at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Both teams will contest in a T20I against each other for the first time after more than 26 months.

It was also the last time Australia played a T20I in England – losing the match by 28 runs in Birmingham. With a much stronger team this time round, Australia would be looking to register their maiden T20I series victory in England.

Mitchell Starc in T20Is: 🔸 43 wickets

🔸 18.65 average

🔸 6.91 economy 🙋‍♂️ if you’re excited to see him in action during the upcoming #ENGvAUS series. pic.twitter.com/eFUMZizd3C — ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2020

However, the visitors would also be aware of the fact that they have won only one out of the six T20Is played against England in England. In what will be Australia’s first three-match T20I series in England, finishing on the winning side won’t be a mean task for them especially against this English T20I side.

England vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel

Sony Network will broadcast the live streaming of the first T20I between England and Australia in India. Much like the whole summer, this three-match T20I series will also be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that the match can also be watched on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are available on this platform as well.

As far as the fans in UK and Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch the Old Trafford T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Sky Sports and Fox Sports respectively.

Date – 04/09/2020 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:30 PM (IST).

TV Channel – Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Online platform – Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream app.