Hosts England will take on Australia in the 1st T20I match of the 3 matches T20I series. This promises to be the best cricket series after the Covid-19 break where two heavyweights of white-ball cricket will be up against each other.

England could not beat Pakistan in the last T20 series but the arrival of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Jos Buttler will certainly make their squad a lot stronger. Tom Banton has emerged as a brilliant opener and will be looking to continue his good form. The bowling department needs to improve or else the Aussie batsmen would certainly hammer them in this game.

Australia will be playing their first series after the Covid-19 break and they have selected a really strong squad for the series. Glenn Maxwell is back after his mental illness issues whereas Marcus Stoinis is also back in the squad after a brilliant domestic season. Aaron Finch would definitely be confident with his side but the lack of match practice may come into play for them.

This would be a really close game to call but Australia is looking like a stronger team based on their bowling department.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings T20I score at the Ageas Bowl is 172 runs and we can expect a high-scoring game here in this game.

Total Games Played: 5; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Clouds are expected to be surrounding the stadium throughout the game.

Probable Playing 11

England: Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

England vs Australia 1st T20I Match Details

Three Match T20I Series

Match: England vs Australia First T20I Match

Date And Time: 4 September, Friday- 10:30 pm IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Where to Watch: Sony Six/HD

Top 4 Batting Order

England

Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Eoin Morgan

Australia

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell

Death Overs Specialist

England

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan

Australia

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

Jonny Bairstow will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Bairstow is expected to bat at the number 3 slot in this series. Jonny was not in his best against Pakistan but he is certainly a brilliant player to have in the team. He has scored at an average of 26.59 and S/R of 139.93 in T20I cricket.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Batsmen

Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton will be our batsmen from the England side. Morgan is in a brilliant form and he proved that in the last series against Pakistan as well, his T20I average is 30.94 and his S/R is 138.99 whereas Banton was also brilliant against Pakistan and he is looking in a very good nick. He has scored at an average of 32.17 in T20I games and his S/R is 156.91. Both of them will be the important pillars of English batting.

Aaron Finch and David Warner will be our batsmen from the Australia side. This duo is one of the best T20 opening pair in the world. Both of them are destructive players and can change the game on their own. Finch has scored 1989 T20I runs in 61 games at an average of 38.25 whereas Warner has scored 2207 runs in 79 games at an average of 31.53. The S/R of Finch and Warner has been 155.88 and 140.48 respectively. They will definitely be picked for this game.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 All-Rounders

Moeen Ali will our all-rounder from the England side. Ali was brilliant in the last T20I against Pakistan with both bat and the ball. He is expected to bowl in the powerplay overs in this game as well and he is going to be a big asset for the English team.

Glenn Maxwell will be our all-rounder from the Australia side. Maxwell is one of the best batsmen in T20 cricket and he is finally back in the Aussie side after his break from cricket. Maxwell has scored 1576 T20I runs in 54 innings at an average of 35.02 and his S/R has been 160, which is humungous. Maxi is a genuine T20 match-winner and even has picked 26 wickets under his belt.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Bowlers

From England, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will make it into our team. Archer has just played a single T20I game for the English side where he took a couple of wickets but he has proved his quality in the T20 leagues all around the globe whereas Rashid is a genuine T20 wicket-taker and he is turning the ball very well, he has picked 43 wickets in his T20I career and will be very important in the middle-overs.

From Australia, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins would make their way into our team. The duo of Cummins and Starc is one of the best ever we have seen in cricket and when they bowl in a tantrum, it’s a great sight to watch. Starc has picked 43 wickets in 31 T20I games whereas Cummins has picked 36 wickets in 28 T20I games. Both of them are really vital for this side and will be picked.

Captain and Vice-Captain

The duo of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will be our captain and vice-captain in this game respectively.

