The Texans will try to defend their AFC South crown without DeAndre Hopkins but Desean Watson is still around. He’ll have competition with Philip Rivers joining the Colts and Ryan Tannehill emerging as Tennessee’s franchise QB. And the Jaguars … well, they certainly are a football team. This division is always a wild one and that probably won’t change in 2020. We had For the Win’s Charles Curtis and Steven Ruiz try to sort things out by picking the over or under for each team’s expected win total.

Teams are listed with their listed 2020 win total, per BetMGM, along with their under/over odds, listed in that order.

