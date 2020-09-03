DEN Vs LAC Dream11 Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Utah Jazz return to the court only a couple of days after thwarting Utah in an arduous affair

Seeing their series against Utah Jazz go down all the way to game 7, Denver Nuggets pulled off a heroic effort to find themselves in this stage of NBA 2019-20. All but out of the playoffs after staring at a 3-1 deficit, Denver Nuggets pulled off one of the best bounce backs to go down in the folklore of the league.

Drawling level at 3-3, Denver approached the series decider with momentum in their ranks. And that confidence running through their ranks came to the fore as one of the most low scoring encounters in the playoffs of the league saw Denver just about totter their way to an 80-78 win on the day.

It was a true show of fight and character, a gruelling and rigorous affair which showed the true mettle of this Denver side. And they’ll be requiring that vigour and fortitude today as well as the club returns to the court in the space of a mere two days to get its semi-final series against LA Clippers underway today.

Probable Winner

LA Clippers were inconsistent against Dallas Mavericks, stuttering their way to a 4-2 win in the playoffs but with two wins on the bounce, the team looks to have found its footing in the league. And in such imperious form, the side makes for a daunting opposition with the scales heavily shifted in their favour.

Also, with Denver massively drained after coming off a tedious series, we envision the Clippers going onto take a 1-0 lead today.

Probable Playing 5

Denver Nuggets

Grant, Paul, Nikola, Jamal, Michael

LA Clippers

Kawhi, Ivica, Paul, Landry, Jackson

Match Details

NBA Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20

Match: Denver Vs Clippers Game 1

Date And Time: 4th September, Friday: 6:30am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Denver Nuggets

LA Clippers

Best Ball Stealer

Denver Nuggets

LA Clippers

Bygone Encounter

Denver Vs Utah: 80-78

Dallas Vs Clippers: 97-111

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

The hero of Denver Nuggets’ remarkable triumph in the playoffs, Jamal Murray makes for a must have pick for us today. He wrapped up the playoffs with a 17 point showing, one which sees him with over 100 points in his last three scrimmages.

LA Clippers will see us opt for the pick of Reggie Jackson for this one. His minutes on the court make him a viable option with Reggie utilising his shooting arounds in game 6 to deliver 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Shooting Guard

Kawhi Leonard gave Dallas Mavericks no chance after drawing level in the series. At a time when the Clippers found themselves in a perilous position with the series level at 2-2, Leonard grabbed control of his side’s gameplan to pull off a stunning 33-14 double-double in game 6 to take his side into the imminent semi-final.

At 6 credits, Torrey Craig has never departed the sanctum of our Dream 11 side. He was responsible for 7 points and 7 rebounds the last time he took to the court with his showing alluding towards the inroads he’s made in Denver’s gameplan inside the bubble.

Small Forward

The biggest problem with Landry Shamet has been his consistency but the player looks to have finally pulled his socks up. He came up with 9 points and 4 assists in game 6, registering not just open treys but some well worked dimes as well for the side.

Power Forward

Marcus Morris might not have the most staggering of numbers but he’ll still make a way into our setup for the imminent showdown. His tenacious ability to pull off boards sees us opt for him with the player being a tough name to matchup against.

Centre

Denver Nuggets’ game winner in game 7, had it not been for Nikola Jovic, the side would have found itself banished from the league as things stand. In what was a truly clutch display, he not only made full use of his jump shots to line up 30 points but occulted shots at will to pull off the 14 rebounds.

LA Clippers meanwhile see us opt for the girt of Ivica Zubac who clamped down on Dallas’ attacking plays to return with 11 rebounds in game 6.

Star Player

The ease with which he’s convened game winning performances for the Clippers see Kawhi be our star player for today while Nikola is the pro player.

Dream 11 Team

Murray, Reggie, Kawhi, Craig, Shamet, Morris, Nikola, Zubac

