Daniel Ricciardo feels confident about his car, as Italian Monza is expected to provide him with a fair ground just like in Spa.

Daniel Ricciardo had a great outing at Spa, as he finished fourth in the Belgian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen stepping onto the podium.

It is believed that even Monza like Spa is going to give favourable conditions to Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon. The Australian driver believes the same and in an interview with Ted Kravitz, he told this race is going to be a strong one for Renault.

“I am just a natural-born killer so that always helps, and then the car has been really good. obviously, Silverstone, we had some good ones, Barcelona was bit down,” said Daniel Ricciardo.

“But I think it is anytime we get the low-medium downforce tracks, the car comes alive, it is like our last year. do we have all the answers? not necessarily, but we got to roll with it, while we got it, so, yeah I think this could be certainly a strong one.”

Can Daniel Ricciardo challenge for the podium?

It has been a while since Ricciardo last stood on the podium, not even once in his last season (the debut season with Renault). Now, Ricciardo has reached an agreement with Mclaren and will race for them from next season.

Thus, he plans to win a podium at least with Renault before he leaves the French team. The Australian driver has also made a tattoo bet with Renault’s team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

As mentioned above the car looks good for Monza and it would be an icing on the cake for Renault if they pull a podium at Monza, making the midfield battle even more interesting.