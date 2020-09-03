This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and many of those teams came without some big-name weapons lining up alongside him.

Well, the Tampa Bay Bucs, who signed Brady in the offseason, have shown all offseason that they will do whatever it takes to give the GOAT all the toys he needs to be successful with his new franchise.

That continued Wednesday night when Tampa signed running back Leonard Fournette, who was stunningly cut by the Jaguars on Monday.

The former LSU star has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his first three seasons in the NFL, including last year when he had 1,152 yards in 15 games.

Now the big back adds another wrinkle to an offense that seems to be loaded.

The Bucs added Brady’s good buddy, Rob Gronkowski in the offseason. They also added veteran running back LeSean McCoy, who still has a little bit in the tank when he doesn’t have to be the featured back. They also have a couple of great wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard returns as well.

So now Brady, who is 43 years old, has arguably one of the best offenses that he’s played on in recent years.

He’s looking to make some cool NFL history this year by being the first QB to lead a team to a home Super Bowl, as Tampa is the host of the championship game this year.

And it looks like Tampa is all in on giving him what he needs to do just that.

Wednesday’s biggest loser: NBA refs.

The Miami Heat took a 2-0 series lead on the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a horrendous call by the refs as time expired in the fourth quarter. NBA fans rightfully crushed the refs for this call, which was such a bad way to end this game.

