USATSI



Wednesday night at Miller Park, Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader made history in his team’s win over the Detroit Tigers (MIL 8, DET 5). Hader struck out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning and again did not allow a hit. It was his 12th consecutive hitless outing, a new record to begin a season.

Here is Hader closing out Wednesday’s win:

“He’s good at baseball,” Brewers star Christian Yelich joked with reporters, including Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel, when asked about Hader’s streak.

Despite giving up literally zero hits, it has not been smooth sailing for Hader this season. He’s walked 10 batters in 11 2/3 innings, including five batters in one-third of an inning on Aug. 29. Hader told Haudricourt he went to work in the bullpen to correct some mechanical problems the next day.

Here are the longest hitless appearance streaks to begin a season:

Josh Hader, 2020 Brewers: 12 and counting (11 2/3 innings) Justin Wilson, 2017 Tigers: 11 (9 2/3 innings) Scott Aldred, 1999 Devil Rays: 11 (7 innings) John Franco, 1987 Reds: 11 (10 2/3 innings) Felix Heredia, 2001 Cubs: 10 (5 innings)

The Brewers have only 24 games remaining this season, so Hader has an outside chance to get through the entire 60-game season without allowing a single hit. Is it likely? Nah, but he’s made it this far already. It’s within reach.

In case you’re wondering, the most innings ever by a pitcher who allowed zero hits in a season is nine by Bumpus Jones with the 1892 Reds. Hader’s already cleared that. Now he just needs to keep putting up zeroes.