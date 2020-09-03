BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 4 September 2020 (Trinidad)

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Tridents in the League Match of CPL 2020 aka Caribbean Premier League which will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The T20 cricket is finally back on the T20 land of the Caribbean after the COVID-19 heartbreak.

Warriors have finally found momentum at the very right time in the tournament and they have almost confirmed their place in the semi-finals whereas Patriots are in a DO or DIE situation where they have to win both of their remaining to games to enter the semi-finals of the tournament.

Warriors will definitely go as the favourites in this game whereas the Patriots would like to get a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been fairly decent for batting with the pacers also getting a good bounce, 150-160 will be a very good score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.00 AM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Barbados Tridents– Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Nayeem Young.

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shephard, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Naveen ul Haq, Jason Holder, and Shimron Hetmyer.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

Johnson Charles (Price 9.5) and Nicholas Pooran (Price 10) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Pooran is in a brilliant form and is the 3rd highest scorer of the tournament with 234 runs under his name whereas Charles has scored 204 runs and is in a decent form as well. Both Charles and Pooran should be picked.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Batsmen

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) and Brandon King (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Warriors. Hetmyer is the 2nd highest scorer of the tournament and has scored 235 runs so far whereas King has also played some decent knocks for the team and is majorly picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota.

Kyle Mayers (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Patriots. Mayers has been the most surprising batsman of the Tridents and he is the 4th highest scorer of the tournament with 215 runs in 8 games. He will definitely be picked for this game.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 All-Rounders

Kemo Paul (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Warriors. Paul has bowled really well in the tournament and his variations have been absolutely top-notch. He has nine wickets under his belt and he would like to continue his good form.

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Patriots. Holder has played well in the tournament so far and has scored 120 runs with the bat. He has picked seven wickets as well in his bowling and is the most important player of the team.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Bowlers

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) and Hayden Walsh (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Tridents. Rashid has been bowling really well in the tournament and has picked 10 wickets with the ball. He has bowled with a great economy as well whereas Walsh is also a wicket-taker and he has proved his quality in the tournament. Both of them will be picked for sure.

Naveen ul-Haq (Price 8.5) and Chris Green (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Warriors side. Naveen has bowled brilliantly in the tournament so far and has picked 11 wickets with the ball whereas Green has also found his rhythm in the second half of the tournament and has 8 wickets under his belt. Both of them will be picked.

[Tahir is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament and it was really hard to drop hum but the trio of Paul, Green, and Naveen has taken a lot of wickets for the Warriors and it is essential to drop Tahir to maintain the balance of the team]

Match Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shimron Hetmyer and Rashid Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jason Holder and Kemo Paul

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

