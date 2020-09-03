Nintendo is doing it big for the 35th anniversary of “Super Mario Bros.”

For decades, Mario has been not only the face of Nintendo, but the general face of gaming period. Everyone knows who Mario is. The super powered plumber has been in our lives across multiple Nintendo consoles for decades. He’s given us so many memories.

Now, Nintendo is bringing some of those memories back. To celebrate the Super Mario Bros. franchise on Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation, they revealed their new Super Mario 3D All-Stars pack.

This is a collection of Super Mario games from previous consoles. It contains Super Mario 64 from the Nintendo 64, Super Mario Sunshine from the GameCube, and Super Mario Galaxy from the Wii. The pack hits the Switch on September 18.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Super Mario 3D All-Stars announced for Nintendo Switch. The collection arrives September 18 as a limited release until the end of March 2021 #NintendoDirectpic.twitter.com/BkOfyHxwYN — Nintendo Switch News (@NinSwitchIntel) September 3, 2020

Needless to say, Nintendo fans are super excited about the return of these classic games.

But they’re also very, very confused. That’s because while the games will be released on the 18th, they’ll also be available for a limited time only. The number of physical copies of the game will be limited in stock.

On top of that, the version available on the Nintendo eShop will only be available for purchase until March 31, 2021. After that, the game will disappear from the store and only be available to redownload.

Yes, there’s plenty of time and plenty of ways to get the game. But the way Nintendo is rolling this out is just… strange.

Fans had a lot to say about it. They’re worried it’s going to be scalped on the aftermarket.

Nintendo’s decision to make this a limited release is baffling. It’s going to be scalped to hell, just like the Wii version of Super Mario All-Stars. (Nintendo eventually reprinted it). It’s even got a limited release on the e-shop! After March 2021, you can only re-download. https://t.co/2vgdVcxuPe — Norman Caruso (@GamingHistorian) September 3, 2020

Scalpers are loving this “limited retail release” nonsense of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars. — Smarpy (@Smarpy) September 3, 2020

This is why I hate digital games. Super Mario 3D All Stars, revealed in today’s #NintendoDirect, will not only have a limited physical release, but will also only be available to purchase on the eshop until March. After March 2021, there’ll be no way to get these games. pic.twitter.com/iywR7wVPZf — The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) September 3, 2020

I’m confused… Limited release? What does this mean? https://t.co/zqkmKAe6mU — Dianna | #BlackLivesMatter (@GrlpantsGR) September 3, 2020

Bit baffling as to why Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be delisted from digital storefronts on March 31st, 2020. Assumed the limited release was the physical release, not the digital. Can’t quite work out the reason for this. pic.twitter.com/bOQhQX7UdO — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) September 3, 2020

Nintendo pulling Super Mario 3D All Stars (March 2021) is absolutely ridiculous. It is a digital game where they hold the license. Even Disney gave up on their dumb “vault.” Also, I just preordered Super Mario 3D All Stars… Maybe I’m the problem… — SJW Spider-Man 🕷️(Be a superhero, wear a mask) (@SjwSpiderman) September 3, 2020

It’s still unclear what Nintendo’s purpose in limited the game is, but it doesn’t matter. People are going to still buy it anyway.

All we can do is hope it gets in the right hands.