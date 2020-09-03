WWE



SummerSlam is one of the pivotal dates on the WWE calendar, a pay-per-view event where the status quo established at WrestleMania often shifts in a big way. This year’s edition of the summer extravaganza has the opportunity to be exactly the same with six titles on the line — all with serious potential to change hands.

In the two featured matches on the card, which takes place inside WWE’s ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Drew McIntyre will put the WWE championship up for grabs against the red-hot Randy Orton. Meanwhile, universal champion Braun Strowman will finally face off with Bray Wyatt’s Fiend persona. On the women’s side, Asuka has separate matches with SmackDown women’s champion Bayley and Raw women’s champion Sasha Banks.

The event gets started on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show beginning one hour before at 6 p.m..

Watch 2020 WWE SummerSlam

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23

Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE SummerSlam match card