Major League Baseball suspended Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman three games and also handed down one-game suspensions to Rays manager Kevin Cash and Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday. The discipline is for their actions during and after Tuesday’s game. Both Cash and Boone will serve their suspensions Wednesday.

Here’s the official announcement made by former big-league pitcher and MLB chief disciplinarian Chris Young:

Members of the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays have been disciplined as a result of incidents that occurred during and following the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area of Mike Brosseau of the Rays in the top of the ninth inning. Chapman has previously been disciplined in his career for intentional throwing at the head area. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of Chapman’s actions. Rays manager Kevin Cash has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his ejection and his postgame comments. The suspensions of Boone and Cash will be served tonight, when these two Clubs are to continue their series at Yankee Stadium. Unless appealed, the suspension of Chapman will begin tonight. If Chapman elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

Things got tense between the two teams in the Bronx on Tuesday night, and Chapman narrowly missed Michael Brousseau’s head with a fastball. After the game, Cash hinted at retaliation. The Rays and Yankees will square off in their head-to-head season finale Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.