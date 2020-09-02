There is an absurd speculation regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje fight, which can become a major talking point.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje fight has all the hype and excitement behind it. There is a possibility associated with it, which can either spoil the joy of watching two of the best lightweights in the ring, or can elevate the scale of the event. There’s a chance that on October 25, the fans may witness Justin Gaethje’s farewell fight in UFC. Yes, you read it correct. However, it is just a conjecture which did not come up on its own, but it is based on what Gaethje has said before.

Throwback to April 2018, it was a fight night event, where Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier squared off, the fight went to the distance, and in the end it was Poirier who prevailed. After the fight, in the post-event press address, Justin Gaethje announced that he has only five fights left (Possibly in his contract). However, he did not laid out any other details about this, that night.

(This is the clip from that event, where he discussed about his future)

The fighter has since then fought: James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, and Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje has emerged victorious in each of his last four bouts, and at UFC 254 he will compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov, a fight that will be his fifth and in accordance with his previous statement, may very well be his last.

However, nothing of sorts has been discussed recently, therefore it is just a matter of speculation. Yet, it is enough to suspect over his endeavors post October 25.

