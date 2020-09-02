Watch Now:

San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture claims that he was punched on Wednesday for talking about voting for the Republican Party in the upcoming U.S. presidential election and mentioning President Donald Trump’s name. Couture said he was in Toronto on Tuesday evening when the incident took place.

“I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name,” Couture, who can’t vote in the upcoming U.S. election because he is a Canadian native, tweeted. “I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong

Couture then added that the specific reason he was punched is, “Saying my dad was a police officer and I ‘would’ if I could vote republican.”

In a response to a tweet back at him, Couture clarified his opinion on Trump, writing, “I never said I like Donald Trump. I don’t.”

The incident has Couture never wanting to discuss politics in a public setting again.

“I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again,” Couture tweeted. “Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it.”

Couture has spent his entire 11-year NHL career as a member of the Sharks. During that time, the Canadian forward has racked up 256 goals and 290 assists in 715 career games. The Sharks did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.