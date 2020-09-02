The Rockets and Thunder will meet in a Game 7 in the bubble on Wednesday, and both teams were likely dismayed by the news that veteran official Scott Foster will serve as the referee. Foster has a controversial history with the Rockets and with Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, and some Rockets fans are already dreading his potential impact on the game.

In 2019, James Harden said he didn’t think Foster should be allowed to referee Rockets games, and called Foster “rude and arrogant.” Paul has also publicly criticized Foster on multiple occasions, joking that Foster officiates as if the fans “pay to see” him rather than the players on the court. The Rockets are on a major losing streak in playoff games officiated by Foster, and as Sports Radio 610’s Adam Spolane points out, Paul’s personal playoff losing streak in games called by Foster is even longer.

Rockets-Thunder Game 7 will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

