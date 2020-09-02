© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports



The New England Patriots are releasing veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Sanu had been acquired from the Falcons in exchange for a second-round pick in October of 2019. Sanu recorded 26 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Patriots while battling an ankle injury that eventually led to surgery. Prior to his acquisition, he had accumulated 33 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown in seven games with Atlanta. Statistically speaking, it was one of his better seasons since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Rutgers in the 2012 NFL Draft. The New Jersey native spent four seasons with the Bengals before his three-plus seasons with Atlanta.

The 31-year-old was scheduled to earn $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. Earlier this month, he had told assembled media that he was leaving 2019 in the rearview mirror and is focused on the upcoming season.

“Last year was last year. I’m just leaving it over there,” Sanu said, via USA TODAY Sports.

The Patriots will lean heavily on N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman at the receiver position after going 12-4 last season. The team also used two draft selections on tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

New England opens their season at home Sep. 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to the 53-man league mandate is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.