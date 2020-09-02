USATSI



It may take some time to get over the fact that the Green Bay Packers elected to take a quarterback and running back with their first two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, and that they failed to select a wide receiver in what was considered one of the deepest drafts for the position in recent memory, but Aaron Rodgers still has some weapons to work with. Davante Adams has proven he’s one of the best receivers in the league, Allen Lazard ascended when injuries hit the wide receiving corps last year and even Aaron Jones stepped up in the receiving game.

Still, there are some other wideouts that are expected to break out in 2020, and one in particular apparently has been impressing in training camp. During a virtual press conference this week, Rodgers was asked which one of his receivers had impressed him the most up to this point, and he replied with Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I think he has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some good practice fundamentals that he can lean on,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “This is the new standard for MVS. I’m proud of the way that he’s gone about his business, I thought he had a fantastic Sunday and made a bunch of plays — some heady plays and just some plays he’s supposed to make. Now he’s making the catches he’s expected to make and he’s adding some extra plays in there where he’s doing some smart things and showing the growth so I’m really proud of MVS.”

Valdes-Scantling was one of the few wideouts that played in all 16 games last season for the Packers, but he took a step backwards statistically. After catching 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season, he caught just 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Valdes-Scantling still has a great amount of potential, as he presents a big target at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds. The former fifth-round pick out of USF hasn’t put it all together yet, but 2020 could be the breakout season everyone has been waiting for from him.

“I texted him and we were talking, I’d say the last three days — and I’ve been with him for a year now — were the best practices I’ve seen out of him,” Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said last week, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ official website.