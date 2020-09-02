NBA DFS 9/2 Picks and Parleys: Oklahoma and Houston spar it out for the last time in the playoffs as either side looks to maintain relevance in the marquee league

After being schooled by Houston 114-80 in game 5 of the playoffs, Oklahoma City Thunder looked to have run their race in the series. However, the side yet again refused to take things lying down as it came back with an emphatic defensive showing in game 6 to once again draw level in the series.

The 104-100 win on the day finely balances the series with the playoffs balanced tantalisingly at 3.3 ahead of the impending scrimmage. This has been an enthralling and intriguing series, one set to continue in the same tone when the two sides clash heads to determine which side emerges unscathed into the semi-finals.

NBA DFS 9/2 Picks and Parleys

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, 11,200

He was ingrained in our side for the bygone scrimmage and Harden will retain his place in our setup after his 33 points in game 5. In a low scoring affair, Harden’s ability to shoot treys and open the zone for his counterparts saw the Rockets stay alive in the clash right till the culminating stages.

Value

George Hill, 4,300

He wasn’t at his efficient best the last time around but with Eric out injured once again for Milwaukee, Hill at just 4,300 credits makes for a must have pick. With over 30 minutes on the court the last time around, he makes for pristine value given his ability to pull off both three pointers and dimes.

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jimmy Butler, 8,300

Scoring almost 50% of his side’s points in game 1, Butler was responsible for powering Miami Heat to a scrumptious win against Milwaukee Bucks. He’s massively bolstered his side’s attack since his return from injury with his ability to pile on the jump shots breaching a revered Milwaukee defence.

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, 8,100

With Giannis delivering just 18 points in game 1, Milwaukee were able to save themselves from an embarrassing result owing to Middleton’s showing. He delivered 28 points, 5 assists and 6 rebounds in the series opener against the Heat, a quirky performance to make him a must have selection for the tie.

Value

Robert Covington, 5,900

18 points in game 6 now sees Robert having accrued 40 points in the last couple of affairs. He’s escalated his performances at the ideal time for the club to bolster a Rockets side in need to attacking impetuous with his ability to shoot effectively inside the paint making him an integral part of the Rockets’ component.

Power Forward

Value

Darius Bazley, 3,900

Darius has made immense inroads in Oklahoma’s shooting arounds since the return of NBA 2019-20. His ability to shoot inside the paint with his spin and slams and alleyoops have seen him deliver filed points with a high conversion rate to see the power forward be inducted in our side.

Marvin Williams, 3,300

He might not have the most alluring of numbers but its Williams’ acumen which has seen him get a reasonable number of minutes on the court. And with Milwaukee needing his knowhow in the semi-finals massively, Williams is set to be deployed today as well to get a solid amount of time to quash attacking plays.

Centre

Value

P.J. Tucker, 4,500

The 11 points P.J. Tucker amassed in game 6 once again showed why Tucker is the mainstay of Houston Rockets’ defensive game. Not only can he skillet side’s in their attacking ventures but he has the ability to transition the ball from defence to attack as well with his quick break points.

DraftKings NBA DFS Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.