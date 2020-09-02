There have been only 11, 3-1 leads that have been blown in NBA history, making this the 12th time that it has happened.

The Utah Jazz took a commanding 3-1 lead on the Denver Nuggets on August 23rd, 129-127. Donovan Mitchell has been carrying the Jazz throughout the series but it was not enough to counteract the offensive firepower the Nuggets possess, as the Denver Nuggets completed the 3-1 comeback in a 80-78 win.

The talk of the series has been the duel between Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray as they both put on offensive clinics throughout the series.

Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray combined to score 475 points in this series 👏 That is the most combined points by opposing players in a series in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nge3BoytbT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2020

Golden State Warriors blow a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals

Definitely the most famous 3-1 lead blown in NBA history, this was the first time a 3-1 lead was blown in the NBA Finals.

Lebron James and Kyrie Irving carried the Cavs in Game 5 as they both scored 41 points each.

Even though this was a historical feat, the biggest moments took place in Game 7, which featured the The Shot by Kyrie Irving, The Block by Lebron James, and The Stop by Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 7, 93-89.

This loss resulted in the creation of one of the biggest memes of all time, as the 73-9 Warriors choked a 3-1 lead.

Oklahoma City Thunder choke a 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 WCF

Before the Golden State Warriors could choke a 3-1 lead of their own, they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the same Playoffs against the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led, Oklahoma City Thunder.

This series is most notable for being the last series Kevin Durant played in, as a member of the Thunder, before eventually leaving OKC for the Warriors which, in Stephen A. Smith’s words, “was the weakest move done by a superstar.”

One of the most talked about performances of the 2010s is the game Klay Thompson had in Game 6, where he drained 11 shots from beyond the arc. This performance earned him the moniker of “Game 6 Klay.”