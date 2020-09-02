USATSI



It’s no secret that Michael Jordan likes gambling, and his latest investment just further proves it. The Charlotte Hornets owner has taken an equity stake in DraftKings. As a result, Jordan is the fantasy sports giant’s newest special adviser. The size of Jordan’s equity interest was not made public.

According to a DraftKings press release, as a special advisor Jordan will provide “guidance and strategic advice” to the company’s board of directors.

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

Jordan will have input on DraftKing’s board of directors when they make decisions on company strategy, product development and all other “key initiatives.”

The professional move into the gambling comes as no surprise. Jordan was openly an avid gambler during his NBA career.

“I never bet on games,” Jordan said during “The Last Dance” documentary series. “I only bet on myself, and that was golf. Do I like to play blackjack? Yeah, I like playing blackjack. There’s no laws with that. The league did call me and asked questions about it. And I told them exactly what was happening.”