JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 3 September 2020 (Trinidad)

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the League Match of CPL 2020 aka Caribbean Premier League which will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The T20 cricket is finally back on the T20 land of the Caribbean after the COVID-19 heartbreak.

Patriots are out of the tournament and they will certainly play with full liberty and without any pressure whereas this is a very important game of the Tallawahs side and a victory in this game would almost ensure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Batting of both sides has struggled throughout the tournament but the amazing bowling line-up of Jamaica has done the tricks for them and they would like to repeat the heroics this time around too.

Pitch Report – The pitch is behaving a lot better for batting nowadays and 150 can be a good score.

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamaica Tallawahs – Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Nkurah Bonner, Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzari Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Glenn Phillips, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Carlos Brathwaite.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

Joshua da Silva (Price 8) and Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Silva has batted really well in the last couple of innings and has scored 88 runs in them whereas Phillips is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 248 runs in 7 games at an average of 41.33. Both of them will definitely be picked for this game.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Batsmen

Even Lewis (Price 9.5), and Chris Lynn (Price 10.5) will be our batsmen from the Patriots. Lewis has scored 202 runs in 8 innings whereas Lynn can bat well now as the pitch has got a little bit easier for batting. Both batsmen are big players of T20 cricket but just could not play well in this tournament. Lynn and Lewis would like to end the tournament on a high.

Nkurah Bonner (Price 8) will be our batsman from the Tallawahs. Bonner has played some decent innings in the middle-order and will be a good player to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen category.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Carlos Brathwaite (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Tallawahs. Carlos has been bowling really well for the side and has picked 9 wickets in the tournament so far at an average of 18.56, he also showed his batting class in the last game whereas Russel is in a superb batting form and he scored a quick-fire half-century in the last game as well, he now has scored 166 runs in just 5 innings at an average of 83. Both of them will be in our team.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Bowlers

Rayad Emrit (Price 8.5) and Dominic Drakes (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Patriots. Emrit has picked 10 wickets in 8 games so far and is the best bowler of the side whereas Drakes has just played a couple of games in the tournament and has picked three wickets in them, he will be a good pick too with his left-arm seam bowling.

Mujeeb ur Rehman (Price 9.5) and Sandeep Lamichhane (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Tallawahs. Mujeeb is on a wicket-taking party this season and has been bowling beautifully. He is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in just 7 games and would like to continue whereas Lamichhane has also bowled well and has picked 10 wickets in 7 games. This duo will be very vital in this game.

Match Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Phillips and Carlos Brathwaite

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

