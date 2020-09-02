Description: HOU Vs OKC Dream11 Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Oklahoma take Houston to game 7 after a heroic effort in game 6

This series between Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder has turned out to be a real tasty proposition. There has been extremely nothing to separate these two sides and its shown in the manner the series has unfolded as well with the playoffs between the two sides finely poised at 3-3 as thing stand.

While Houston Rockets did take a runaway lead at one stage as they clobbered Oklahoma on a couple of occasions, Oklahoma were quick to restore parity in the series. Its been a remarkable show of fight and character from the club, one which was perfectly documented in their game 6 triumph.

Breathing down Houston’s necks all across the scrimmage, Oklahoma pulled off one of their most resilient defensive showings on the day. Refusing to give any kind of leeway to the Rockets, Oklahoma not only placated their attack but came up with clutch shots in the fourth quarter to script a hard fought but much deserved 104-100 win.

HOU Vs OKC Dream11 Probable Winner

Right back in the series with two wins on the bounce, Oklahoma now stand as much of a chance of winning this series as Houston do. Either sides have exchanged blows all across the last 6 games with nothing being able to see the scales tilt in one side’s favour.

Staying true to the nature of the playoffs, this one promises to make for yet another cliff-hanger. We envisage Westbrook being accorded a larger role today, one which should bolster Houston’s attack and take them to a win.

Probable Playing 5

Rockets

Harden, Danuel, Eric, Robert, Tucker

Oklahoma

Paul, Shai, Terrance, Danilo, Adams

Match Details

NBA Playoffs 2019-20

Match: Rockets Vs Oklahoma Game 7

Date And Time: 3rd September, Thursday: 6:30am

Venue: Advent Health Center, Orlando

Best Shooter

Rockets

Oklahoma

Best Ball Stealer

Rockets

Oklahoma

Bygone Encounter

Oklahoma Vs Rockets: 104-100

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

With Shai going off the boil in the last two games, Chris Paul upped the ante. Not only did he ensure that his side weren’t made to pay for Shai’s dwindling form but pulled off a clutch showing in game 6 with a staggering 15 point showing in quarter four of the bygone skirmish.

Shooting Guard

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be partnered up by Luguentz Dort for the upcoming scrimmage. After being lacklustre in the playoffs, he pulled off a showing reminiscent of his outing in the seeding round with his 13 points being a massive boost in the side’s attacking arm.

James Harden is leaving no stone unturned to try and take Houston Rockets through to the semi-finals. Game 6 saw him deliver yet another talismanic display with his 32 points, 7 dimes and 8 boards seeing him take his side within earshot of a win.

Small Forward

Brushing off a slight injury concern, Eric Gordon pulled off 9 points and 6 boards in game 6 to see him form one part of the puzzle from the Rockets in this docket. Completing the partnership will be Danuel House who dropped 12 points in the same game with the two moving in tandem to layup points inside the paint for the side.

Power Forward

Robert Covington has delivered two of his most sublime performances of the season in the last couple of affairs. After 22 points in game 5, he came up with 18 points and 5 rebounds in game 6 to not only pile on the baskets but ensure quick turnover of possession as well for his team.

Darius Bazley will be inducted into our docket from Oklahoma City Thunder. With 8 points and more importantly 9 rebounds, he played an integral part in the side’s win in game 6 with his ability to guard his post leaving Houston in a pickle.

Centre

P.J. Tucker had a massive hand to play in Houston moving just four points short of a win in the foregone matchup. He protected his rim perfectly, screening everything that was sent down his way with his ability to block seeing him pile on a hefty 11 rebounds on the day.

Star Player

His stunning show of shooting in game 6 earns Harden a place in our side as the star player while Chris is the pro player.

Dream 11 Team

Paul, Harden, Dort, House, Gordon, Robert, Bazley, Tucker

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

