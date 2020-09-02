USATSI



Legendary broadcaster Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully retired following the 2016 Major League Baseball season and hasn’t been in the public eye very much since leaving the sport. However, Scully wants to connect with sports fans once again.

Scully is joining social media and will be launching a Twitter account (@TheVinScully), an Instagram account (@TheVinScully), and a Facebook page (Vin Scully). Scully also plans to launch a YouTube channel and a website, www.dodgersvinscully.com, in October.

“I will not use Twitter for any controversy in any shape or form,” Scully told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale last week. “I’ll be very, very careful what goes out. It’s too volatile of a world. I don’t want anyone mistaking what I originally meant. I won’t get into any arguments, but if I feel necessary to chime in, I’ll do it.”

Scully tweeted a video of himself on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon in which he expressed his excitement for diving into the world of social media. The former Dodgers broadcaster plans to discuss dates, players, and teams throughout baseball history and wants to stay away from any controversy.

Scully manned the broadcast booth for 67 years and certainly has an abundance of baseball knowledge to impart. It’s extremely likely that Scully will gain quite a few followers in the coming days as he joins the social media world.