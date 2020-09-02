The Miami Dolphins have been without two of their top three wide receivers, including 2019 breakout DeVante Parker, for a full week of practice at training camp. Despite the prolonged absence, however, Parker “will be good to go” for Miami’s Week 1 game against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The 27-year-old wideout is only dealing with a “minor injury,” per Fowler, and the predicament is “not considered a problem” as the Dolphins prepare to open their 2020 season in less than two weeks. Parker’s injury had not been officially disclosed by the team, but the receiver was spotted using an exercise bike instead of partaking in practice earlier this week. According to the Miami Herald‘s Adam Beasley, the team was simply “exercising great caution” with both Parker and fellow wideout Jakeem Grant this week.

Drafted 14th overall in 2015, Parker figures to be the Dolphins’ top passing target this year. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, in which he averaged 19 yards per catch as a rookie but missed eight games and totaled just two touchdowns from 2017-2018, the Louisville product exploded as a 16-game starter in 2019. Hauling in a career-high 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine scores, he inked a four-year, $40 million contract extension in December, tying him to Miami through the 2023 season.