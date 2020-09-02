When it comes to the qualities you’re looking for in an NFL wide receiver, reliable hands are right up there with speed, size and route running. You need someone who isn’t going to drop things that shouldn’t be dropped.

So, we can probably expect for Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman to be hearing some jokes from his teammates after his ring ceremony mishap on Tuesday night.

The Chiefs were at Arrowhead Stadium to receive their championship rings to commemorate the Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers (which honestly seems like it happened two years ago, but time doesn’t make sense in 2020). And as Hardman was getting his first look at the impressive Super Bowl ring — whilst filming with his phone — he tried to take the ring out of the case and immediately dropped the ring onto the field.

The Chiefs were kind enough to share the video because OF COURSE a wide receiver was going to be the one to drop the ring. It was bound to happen.

Thankfully, the ring wasn’t harmed, and Hardman laughed off the brief show of clumsiness.