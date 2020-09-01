Getty Images



UEFA held its play-off draw for the 2020-21 Champions League season in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, featuring the 12 teams vying for six remaining group stage places.

Among the notable matchups, American manager Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg will square off against the winner of Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Dinamo Brest for the right to get into the group stage. If Benfica, led by Jorge Jesus as the manager, can defeat PAOK in the third qualifying round in mid-September, they will face Russian side Krasnodar in the play-off round to get to the group stage. Olympiacos drew the winner of Red Star Belgrade and Omonia.

Let’s take a look at the six matchups below. The first team listed will play home in the first leg.

Champions Path

Slavia Prague vs. Winner of Young Boys-Midtjylland

Winner Maccabi Tel-Aviv-Dinamo Brest vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Olympiacos vs. Winner of Red Star Belgrade-Omonia

Winner of Qarabag-Molde vs. Winner of Dinamo Zagreb-Ferencvaros

League Path

Krasnodar vs. Winner of Benfica-PAOK

Winner of Gent-Rapid Wien vs. Winner of Dynamo Kiev-AZ Alkmaar

The first legs will take place on Sept. 22 and 23, followed by second legs on Sept. 29 and 30. The winners of the tie will advance to the Champions League group stage, while the losers will be moved to the Europa League group stage. The group stage draw will take place in a month’s time on Thursday, Oct. 1 and the group stage commences on Tuesday, Oct. 20.