Most NFL teams are done adding big names to their roster, but as we wade through what normally serves as preseason territory in the lead-up to the 2020 campaign, plenty of clubs could still be on the lookout for veteran reinforcements. With additional roster allowances implemented for a season already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the late-offseason free agency pool could prove even more valuable than ever before. But who, exactly, is still out there, unsigned on the market?

We’re glad you asked. Here’s a rundown of the top seven veteran free agents still available as the season draws near:

7. RB Devonta Freeman

Contrary to Freeman’s apparent belief, he isn’t a player who can or should command even mid-tier money right now. Even though he’s just 28, bruising running backs with recent injury histories just don’t warrant a big investment. Still, Freeman’s reputation as a regular pass catcher shouldn’t be overlooked, either. As a hard-nosed situational back, he’d be rock solid.

Potential fits: Falcons, 49ers, Panthers

6. OLB Clay Matthews III

Until recently, when the Seahawks were floated as a potential landing spot, Matthews was a forgotten soldier in free agency. At 34, he’s certainly nowhere close to the perennial Pro Bowler he was in his best Green Bay days. But as a pure pass rusher, he’s got plenty left in the tank, fresh off an eight-sack season with the Rams. As a third-down specialist, why not?

Potential fits: Colts, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Seahawks

5. WR Josh Gordon

It’s possible, at this point in Gordon’s suspension-filled journey, that we’re overrating the former Browns star. For all the talk of a potential Seattle reunion, after all, Gordon totaled a whopping seven catches and 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks in 2019, and that was after 31 other teams passed on him. Still, his size and big-play ability are worth a low-risk flyer.

Potential fits: Buccaneers, Giants, Patriots, Seahawks, Washington

4. S Eric Reid

It’s possible the former 49ers standout is holding out for a deal comparable to the three-year, $22 million contract he had with the Panthers, who abruptly cut him loose in March. Regardless, there’s little reason Reid, 28, shouldn’t be on a team. He’s not perfect in coverage, but he’s also coming off a whopper of a year in Carolina (130 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries).

Potential fits: Buccaneers, Texans

3. WR Antonio Brown

You could put an asterisk on this one, because, talent-wise, Brown is easily No. 1. But any team that signs him is probably signing up for something like a 10-game absence once the NFL wraps up its investigation of his off-field issues, not to mention any additional character baggage that accompanies the former All-Pro. Down the stretch, though? He could still be one of the NFL’s top WRs.

Potential fits: Buccaneers, Packers, Ravens, Seahawks, Titans

2. RB Leonard Fournette

The former No. 4 overall pick was released by the Jaguars as the team gears up for what could be an epic tank in 2020. The marriage between Fournette and the Jags was always rocky, and now the divorce has finally gone through. While Jacksonville declined his fifth-year option, it was expected the team would allow him to play out his final year. In 2019, he recorded 1,674 yards from scrimmage along with a career-high 4.3 yards per carry. Running backs in the NFL are a dime a dozen, but this former first-round pick might benefit from a change of scenery.

Potential fits: Patriots, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Rams, Washington

1. DE Jadeveon Clowney

Who knows what kind of money Clowney is actually seeking if he’s still without a team in mid-August, because clubs have taken swings at other injury-riddled vets without hosting thorough physicals this offseason. Even if he isn’t worth close to $20M either in the short or long term, though, Clowney remains a physical freak with the attributes to reshape an entire D-line.

Potential fits: Seahawks, Titans