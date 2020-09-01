Five of the six games in the Nuggets vs. Jazz series have hit a total of 224 points or higher, with two going over 255. Those offensive outbursts have helped fuel winning NBA DFS lineups, and the pivotal Game 7 in this series is set to tip on Tuesday evening. Should you rely on players like Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Mike Conley, or will the defenses show up for this matchup?

Elsewhere on the 2020 NBA Playoffs schedule for Tuesday, it’s Game 2 of Celtics vs. Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals as Boston will look to build on its impressive 112-94 victory in Game 1. Who are the best NBA DFS picks for Tuesday’s slate on FanDuel and DraftKings? DFS pro Mike McClure has won almost $2 million, and his NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player pool can help you crush Tuesday’s slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He’s returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Monday, McClure was all over Rockets forward Robert Covington as one of his top picks. The result: Covington, who was under $6,000 on both sites, erupted for 18 points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks — returning over 7x value on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who followed his NBA DFS advice was well on the way to a winning lineup.

Now, he’s turned his attention to Tuesday’s NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 1

For Tuesday’s NBA playoff slate, McClure is high on Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $6,000 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Smart was a big part of Boston’s Game 1 win over Toronto.

He piled up 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. From a daily Fantasy standpoint, it was his most productive game in the bubble as he accounted for close to 40 points and 7x value on DraftKings. With Gordon Hayward (ankle) still out and Kemba Walker (knee) perhaps less than 100 percent, McClure expects big numbers from Smart again on Tuesday.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Jazz center Rudy Gobert at $7,900 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The veteran big man has provided a high floor for DFS players in this series, producing at least 30 points on DraftKings in all six matchups thus far. He’s also returned a double-double in each of the past four games.

He’s one of the best defensive players in the league, and that can benefit daily Fantasy players as well. In Game 1, for example, he blocked four shots — helping return 5x on DraftKings. With their season on the line in Game 7 on Tuesday, McClure expects the Jazz to leave Gobert on the floor 40-plus minutes, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks for this slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 1

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.