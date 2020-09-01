With so many moving parts in an unusual MLB season, setting your MLB DFS lineups in 2020 has been a serious challenge. Expanded rosters and limited time to ramp up the arm strength of starting pitchers has led to a number of starters being given strict pitch counts. On Tuesday, the Yankees will turn to Masahiro Tanaka in a big game against the Rays coming off of five scoreless innings against the Braves in his last start where he admitted to running out of gas after 66 pitches.

The Yankees had intended for Tanaka to throw 80-85 pitches in that start, so can he be trusted as a starting pitching option in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday? Meanwhile, the Braves and Red Sox go head-to-head in a game where the total is listed at 10, according to William Hill, which should make them popular stacking options in MLB daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making any MLB DFS picks on Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure had Indians starter Shane Bieber at the top of his pitching rankings. The result: Bieber threw six innings of one-hit ball and struck out nine against the Royals. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Sept. 1

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman at $5,300 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. The All-Star hasn’t hit for tremendous power this season with five home runs, but has has driven in 21 and produced a very Freddie Freeman-like slash line of.314/.434/.551. He’s been absolutely blistering the ball in his last seven games.

Freeman is 10-for-26 in his last seven games with a 1.138 OPS and five extra-base hits. He has seven RBIs during that span and on Tuesday he should be a run-producing spot again as the Braves take on the Red Sox. Boston will start right-hander Ryan Weber and Freeman has a 1.077 OPS with 18 of his 21 runs driven in coming off right-handed pitching this season.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia at $4,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. After hitting nine home runs in his first full season in the MLB a year ago, Tapia is yet to hit a home run in 2020, but he’s still been providing value thanks to a high contact rate and a newfound willingness to draw a walk.

Tapia is hitting .300 and has a .400 OBP thanks to a 12.5 percent walk rate that is more than double his career average. And when he gets on base he’s been a threat, with four stolen bases so far in 2020. Tapia has been hitting leadoff for Colorado over the last 10 games and he’s reached safely in nine of those contests. He also enters Tuesday with a four-game hitting streak.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sept. 1

