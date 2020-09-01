Watch Now:

Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz will be returning to play the remainder of the 2020 Major League Baseball season after he originally opted out of the shortened campaign. MLB and the MLB Players Association reportedly came to an agreement to allow Diaz to rejoin the Marlins, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid.

After the Marlins suffered a team-wide coronavirus outbreak within the first week of the 2020 season that saw 18 players test positive, Diaz announced Aug. 1 on Instagram that he would be opting out of the season’s final two months. “This has been a tough week to see so many of my teammates come down with the virus, and see how quickly it spreads,” Diaz wrote at the time.

With Diaz’s original departure, the Marlins had Jonathan Villar and Sean Rodriguez handle most of the duties at second base. Miami decided to ship Villar to the Blue Jays ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. So, Diaz should have a clear path to take over the role as the club’s everyday second baseman.

Diaz, 24, played two games of the 2020 season before the outbreak temporarily shut down the Marlins season. In his first 51 career big-league games, Diaz is hitting .156/.257/.303.

Twenty-one MLB players have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season. Like Diaz, Braves veteran Nick Markakis also reversed his opt out decision. Players were allowed to opt back into the season by Aug. 1, but cannot do so now without special exception.