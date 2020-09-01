Watch Now:

NFL extension season is well underway as the Detroit Lions became the latest franchise to lock up a key piece of their offense. Left tackle Taylor Decker is signing a six-year contract extension worth $85 million, including $37.5 million fully guaranteed, according to his agents at AMDG Sports.

Decker was entering the final year of his existing deal. It is set to pay $10.35 million. The new deal will pay an annual average of $14.33 million, which is the ninth-highest for an offensive tackle. He eclipses the $14 million annual average signed by free agent Jack Conklin this offseason but falls well short of the $22 million annual average obtained by Laremy Tunsil of the Texans.

Decker recently turned 27-years-old. The Ohio State product entered the league as the No. 16 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Football Writer’s Association All-Rookie Team but has yet to appear in a Pro Bowl. Since entering the league, the Ohio native has started in 55 of a potential 64 games and is a card carrying member of the active offensive linemen with a receiving touchdown club.

The Lions are a media darling this offseason receiving hype ahead of the 2020 campaign. The NFC North franchise has a 6.5 Over/Under win total, according to our friends at William Hill. Detroit finished 3-12-1 in their second season under head coach Matt Patricia. The Lions’ season opens Sep. 13 against the Bears.

Decker is the latest in a series of extensions. The Bengals reported agreed to a lucrative deal with running back Joe Mixon earlier in the day following recent extensions levied to inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Budda Baker by the Texans and Cardinals, respectively.