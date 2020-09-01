Watch Now:

Player Reaction: Bengals Extend RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly locked up one of their most talented offensive weapons for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Bengals have agreed on a four-year, $48 million deal with running back Joe Mixon. The former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, but now will be under contract with the Bengals for five more seasons.

Last year, Mixon rushed for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and also caught 35 passes for 287 yards and three more touchdowns. Mixon has delivered a total of 2,888 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and has been one of the few bright spots during what has been a tough few years for the Bengals. Now that they have their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow as well as A.J. Green for at least one more year, they are hoping to prove to fans that this franchise is back on the right track under second-year head coach Zac Taylor.

Mixon had missed a few recent practices due to migraines, but he’s expected to be ready for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.

“It’s good to see him around,” Taylor said, via the Bengals’ official website. “He’s always got great energy. It reminds me of last training camp during the pre-season games when he wasn’t getting a lot of carries and he was right there next to me. But he’s always upbeat and he’s got great energy.”

According to Over The Cap, Mixon’s extension will put him at No. 6 among running backs in terms of average money per year — right behind Derrick Henry’s $12.5 million. In terms of total value, his reported $48 million comes in at No. 5 overall.

In 44 career games, Mixon has rushed for 2,931 yards and 17 touchdowns while also recording 108 receptions for 870 yards and four more scores. Only three running backs have rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons: Mixon, Ezekiel Elliott and Chris Carson.