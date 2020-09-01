The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday evening. After a double-digit win in Game 1, the Celtics will look to take further control with another victory, while the Raptors will aim to even the series tally. Boston will be without Gordon Hayward (ankle), Javonte Green (knee) and Tremont Waters (knee). For Toronto, Patrick McCaw (knee) and Oshae Brissett (knee) are out.

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -1.5

Celtics vs. Raptors over-under: 217.5 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -120, Celtics +100

BOS: The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

TOR: The Raptors are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics put together a masterclass in Game 1, executing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Boston held Toronto to only 0.9 points per possession overall and, in half-court settings, the Celtics consistently forced the Raptors into difficult, contested shot attempts. Overall, the Celtics deploy the best defense in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, allowing only 101.8 points per 100 possessions. Boston also finished with top-six marks in defensive rating, shooting-efficiency allowed and turnover creation during the regular season, with length, athleticism and a quality scheme to bank on in this series.

Offensively, Boston was able to generate corner 3-point attempts at will in Game 1, ultimately converting 44 percent from beyond the arc. In a broader sense, the Celtics were already one of the best offensive teams in the NBA during the regular season, finishing fourth in points per possession, and the combination of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker gives fits to any defense with their creation and off-dribble shooting prowess.

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite struggles in Game 1, the Raptors can lean on an elite defense. Toronto deploys lineups without any defensive weaknesses and, in an overall sense, the Raptors were electric on the defensive end during the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto finished No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, shooting-efficiency allowed and turnover creation in the regular season, with Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol operating at an All-Defensive Team level.

Offensively, the Raptors struggled mightily in the half-court in Game 1, but Toronto was the NBA’s most productive team in transition this season. With more defensive stops, that strength should be magnified against the Celtics, with Boston converting an unsustainable percentage of 3-point attempts in the competition portion of Game 1. Pascal Siakam should also be able to get back on track, with the All-Star forward producing only 13 points in Game 1 after averaging 22.9 points per game in the regular season and 20.8 points per game in round one.

