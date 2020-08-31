Watch Now:

Rams head coach Sean McVay disputed a report on Saturday that stated wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a low-ankle sprain during Los Angeles’ scrimmage. Rather, the 27-year-old is dealing with some leg soreness, which came before the scrimmage. What remains constant between that report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and McVay’s comments on Monday, however, is that the ailment seems minor in nature. Rapoport reported at the time that had this been a game week, Kupp would be playing. McVay also said that he expects Kupp to be ready when the Rams open up the regular season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said Monday, via Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. “Don’t anticipate any limits with his Dallas prep.”

Specifically, Rapoport follows up with a report on Monday that reveals Kupp “has a muscle strain on the side of the lower part of his leg right above the foot.” Still, Kupp should still be ready to go for the opener against Dallas.

Kupp is looking to build off a career-season in 2019 where he bounced back quite nicely from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 208 pounder was able to bring in 94 of his 134 targets for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns, all being career-bests for the pass-catcher. If he stays healthy throughout 2020, he could have just as successful of a season, especially with Brandin Cooks departing the franchise this offseason.

Kupp will now be a key weapon for Jared Goff in the passing game along with fellow veteran Robert Woods and rookie Van Jefferson, who has been turning heads with his play in camp to this point.