Reports: Reds Trade For Archie Bradley

The Reds just prior to Monday’s MLB trade deadline acquired closer Archie Bradley from the Diamondbacks and outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Angels in separate moves, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Bradley, 28, this season has pitched to a 4.22 ERA and 4.00 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings for Arizona. Yes, the ERA is high, but the underlying indicators are strong. As well, a sample of just 10 2/3 innings means little. Since being converted into a full-time reliever prior to the 2017 season, Bradley — thanks an impressive fastball-knuckle curve combo — has a 3.01 ERA/148 ERA+ with 253 strikeouts in 228 innings. The right-hander isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

The bullpen has been a major weakness for the Reds, as they presently rank 26th in MLB with a relief ERA of 5.48. The underlying numbers also don’t paint a particularly encouraging picture, so Bradley addresses that need directly.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Reds will be sending utility man Josh VanMeter, 25, and outfield prospect Stuart Fairchild, 24, to Arizona in return for Bradley. Fairchild is a former second-round pick out of Wake Forest. Fairchild was named by our own R.J. Anderson as a prospect who might be moved prior to this year’s deadline.

The 29-year-old Goodwin can play all three outfield positions, and he also boasts some left-handed pop and speed on the bases. For his career, he’s got an OPS+ of 104 across parts of five major-league seasons, and over that span he’s averaged 19 home runs and nine stolen bases per 162 games played. Goodwin is slated for free agency after the 2022 season.