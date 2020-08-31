The 2020 trade deadline is now just one day away. MLB teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to complete trades and improve their roster for the stretch run. This has been an unusual season for many reasons, including teams only having five weeks to evaluate their roster before the deadline. Here is our trade deadline tracker with all the deals to date.

Now here are Sunday’s rumors. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

Rangers discussing Gallo

The Rangers are discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. With righty Lance Lynn also available, one executive told Passan that the Rangers “hold the keys to the deadline.” They have potential impact players available for teams in postseason races. Gallo, 26, is under team control through 2022 as an arbitration-eligible player, so he is not a rental, and that raises the asking price. Texas has lost 11 of its last 13 games to fall out of the postseason race.

Dodgers have checked in on Hader

The Dodgers are among the teams to check in on Brewers closer Josh Hader, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports there is “growing sentiment” Hader could be traded prior to the deadline. The asking price is high, of course, as Hader remains elite and is under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2023.

Milwaukee has dropped six of its last 10 games yet remains in postseason position. Trading Hader would ostensibly lower the Brewers’ postseason chances, though GM David Stearns is among the most creative executives in the sport, and trading Hader for multiple young MLB pieces could be a net positive. The Dodgers are a powerhouse and Hader would be an upgrade to their already excellent bullpen.

D-Backs open to trading Bradley, Marte

The Diamondbacks are open to trading closer Archie Bradley and center fielder Starling Marte, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bradley will be arbitration-eligible next year and Marte’s contract includes a $12.5 million club option for 2021, so neither player is a rental. Arizona has lost nine of its last 10 games and FanGraphs puts the club’s postseason odds at 11.5 percent.

Bullpen help is always in demand at the trade deadline and the market for Bradley figures to be robust. A quality reliever with an extra year of control is quite valuable. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports the Yankees are among the teams to check in on Marte, likely because Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are out with injuries and weeks away from returning.

White Sox, Padres, Braves pursuing Clevinger

The White Sox are pursuing Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Nightengale says Chicago would “likely” send outfielder Adam Engel and “perhaps” pitching prospect Michael Kopech to Cleveland in the trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says there is increasing belief Clevinger will be traded prior to the deadline. He adds the team has been willing to discuss Francisco Lindor as well, but the price is high and a Lindor trade is seen as a long shot.

Add the Padres to the list of suitors as well, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who says the Padres are among the most serious in showing interest. Jon Morosi and other report the Braves are also in talks.

Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level since 2017 and is doing so again in 2020, though he was also demoted to the alternate site after breaking COVID-19 protocols (in Chicago, no less). The demotion itself is not necessarily motivation for a trade — Cleveland is loaded with young pitching and badly needs outfield help — though it probably didn’t help his chances of sticking with the team. Engel is a nice role player and Kopech, who opted out of the season, is a very highly regarded prospect.

Chicago and Cleveland are of course AL Central rivals. In fact, Cleveland is currently in first place and the ChiSox are only one game back. Both are a strong bet to qualify for the expanded postseason and the Clevinger discussions indicate neither team is scared to trade with a division rival.

As for the Padres, Clevinger would become someone who could anchor the rotation in the playoffs, as it becomes increasingly likely they are headed that way for the first time since 2006. Chris Paddack has struggled at times this season, so Clevinger would become a nice 1-2 punch with Dinelson Lamet in a playoff rotation while they attempt to get things sorted out with Paddack.

On the Braves, the rotation has been an issue for much of the season, especially after losing ace Mike Soroka to a torn Achilles. Morosi reports Cleveland has asked for outfielder Drew Waters. He is widely considered a top 50 prospect in baseball. Last year in Double-A and Triple-A, Waters hit .309/.360/.481 with 35 doubles, nine triples, five homers and 13 steals in 134 games.

Lynn increasingly likely to be traded

Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn is increasingly likely to be traded prior to Monday’s deadline, reports MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi adds the Dodgers have checked in. Lynn has been a revelation since joining Texas last season and he’s a workhorse as well, throwing at least 100 pitches in 32 consecutive starts dating back to last season. No other pitcher has thrown at least 100 pitches in more than seven straight starts.

Lynn, 33, has one year remaining on his contract and is owed an extremely affordable $8 million in 2021. Between the salary and his performance, his trade value is very high. The White Sox are said to have interest in Lynn and the bet here is pretty much every contending team will check in with the Rangers between now and the deadline. This is a thin trade market for starting pitchers and Lynn is a true difference-maker.

Red Sox unlikely to trade Bogaerts, Martinez

Despite being mired in the American League cellar at 11-22, the Red Sox are unlikely to trade stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez prior to the trade deadline, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Boston has already dealt relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman and first baseman Mitch Moreland. Rentals like Jackie Bradley Jr., Martin Perez, and Kevin Pillar could all be traded as well.

Bogaerts, 27, is in Year 1 of his six-year, $120 million extension. The contract gives him full no-trade protection when he reaches seven years of service time next month and it includes an opt out after 2022, which are complicating factors. Martinez is in a similar situation because he’s owed nearly $40 million the next two years, plus he can opt out this winter, as unlikely as that may be.

Braves add Milone, interested in Musgrove

The Braves have acquired lefty Tommy Milone from the Orioles for two players to be named later, the team announced. Atlanta also has interest in Pirates righty Joe Musgrove, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It stands to reason the Milone trade would not preclude a Musgrove trade.

Baltimore has an outside chance at the postseason but this is still a rebuilding year, and Milone has built up some value these last few weeks. Rather than keep him — or even add to him — and make a run, the Orioles cashed him in as a trade chip. The Braves need rotation help with Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels hurt, and Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, and Kyle Wright all demoted.

As for Musgrove, the 27-year-old is expected to return soon from a bout with triceps inflammation. He allowed 11 runs in only 14 2/3 innings prior to the injury this year but is an analytical darling and will remain under team control through 2022. Milone is a rental on a cheap one-year contract. Musgrove is more of a long-term addition.

Padres acquire Moreland, Castro

The Padres have acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox and catcher Jason Castro from the Angels. Boston received third base prospect Hudson Potts and outfield prospect Jeisson Rosario in return. The Angels’ return for Castro us unknown at this time. Eric Hosmer has been excellent this year, but San Diego has received underwhelming production from the DH spot, so Moreland will help there. The Padres are sitting in the No. 4 seed in the expanded postseason field and adding Moreland and Castro is more about putting the team in the best possibly position to have a deep postseason run than it is chasing after every last regular season win.

Cubs get Martinez

The Cubs have acquired lefty masher Jose Martinez from the Rays. Tampa Bay will receive two players to be named later in return. Chicago has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season and Martinez, a career .319/.392/.554 hitter against southpaws, should help correct that. The Rays clear a roster spot for Randy Arozarena, who came over with Martinez in an offseason trade. Arozarena is a righty hitter like Martinez but offers more defensive and baserunning value.

Rockies add Givens

The Rockies have acquired righty reliever Mychal Givens from the Orioles, per multiple reports. Baltimore will receive infield prospects Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra in the trade, plus a player to be named later. Colorado’s bullpen has been steady this season thanks to Daniel Bard’s revival and the emergence of Jairo Diaz and Yency Almonte, but there’s always room for improvement. Givens is not a rental and will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player next season.