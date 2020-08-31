Watch Now:

Reports: Reds Trade For Archie Bradley

The Reds just prior to Monday’s MLB trade deadline acquired closer Archie Bradley from the Diamondbacks, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bradley, 28, this season has pitched to a 4.22 ERA and 4.00 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings for Arizona. Yes, the ERA is high, but the underlying indicators are strong. As well, a sample of just 10 2/3 innings means little. Since being converted into a full-time reliever prior to the 2017 season, Bradley — thanks an impressive fastball-knuckle curve combo — has a 3.01 ERA/148 ERA+ with 253 strikeouts in 228 innings. The right-hander isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

