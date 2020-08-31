Watch Now:

Highlights: Cubs at Reds

(0:58)

Major League Baseball announced disciplines for members of the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs following Saturday’s benches-clearing incident. The incident resulted in five players ejected in the second game of the doubleheader that day.

Reds manager David Bell is one of the individuals hit with a punishment. He has received a one-game suspension and a fine for “the benches-clearing incident and excessive arguing.” Bell’s suspension will be served on Monday night for the Reds home game against the St. Louis Cardinals

Cubs coach Mike Borzello has also received a one-game suspension and a fine for “excessive arguing, using inappropriate language, and failing to leave the dugout.”

Borzello’s suspension will take place Tuesday night, when the Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Another one-game suspension and fine was given to Reds outfielder Jesse Winker for “leaving the bench, contributing to the incitement of the fourth inning incident, and excessive arguing.”

If Winker does not choose to appeal the punishment, Winker’s suspension will occur Monday night.

For leaving the bench and “contributing to the incitement” of the incident, Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been handed a fine.

None of the fine amounts were announced.

The benches cleared on Saturday after Reds pitcher Tejay Antone threw a 96-mph fastball over Anthony Rizzo’s’s head. Some Cubs, including manager David Ross, believed the slipped pitch was intentional, while Antone maintains it was not.