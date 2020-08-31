Several standout players are a part of the 22-team MLB DFS player pool Monday. Juan Soto and Trea Turner are both hitting .360 this season, and lead the Nationals against the Phillies at 7:05 p.m. ET. Fernando Tatis Jr. is tied for the MLB lead with 13 home runs as he and the Padres take on the Rockies at 9:30 p.m. ET.

But are Soto, Turner and Tatis strong MLB DFS lineup options for you Monday? Nailing the correct mix of streaking players and strong matchups is pivotal to MLB DFS success.

On Sunday, McClure was on Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in his lineup. The result: Tatis doubled twice and scored three runs against the Rockies. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Arenado has had a torrid week, with four doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in six games.

Arenado and the Rockies finish a series with the Padres on Monday facing right-hander Garrett Richards (1-2, 5.17 ERA). Arenado feasts on righties, with all but one of his seven home runs and all but five of his 20 RBIs coming from right-handed pitchers.

Part of McClure’s optimal MLB DFS strategy Monday includes rostering Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Freeman is hitting .307 this season with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

Freeman and the Braves begin a series at Boston on Monday. The Red Sox are starting right-hander Colten Brewer (0-0, 4.57 ERA), which is a great matchup for Freeman — who has hit all five of his homers and driven in 18 runs against right-handers.

