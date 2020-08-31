Mark J. Rebilas (USA Today)



LeBron James’ oldest son is joining the professional ranks of the Esports world. On Sunday, Esports and gaming franchise FaZe Clan announced that Bronny James, who is just 15 years old, is joining their roster under the tag “FaZe Bronny.”

James is also a highly-touted high school basketball recruit who is currently playing for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. He is one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class in addition to being very involved in the video game scene.

In a hype video that appeared on FaZe Clan’s Twitter account, there was a clip compilation that showed Bronny playing games like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” in addition to showing him dominating on the basketball court.

While he’s yet to step foot on a college campus, Bronny has a very strong social media presence that features 4.3K followers on TikTok and 331,000 followers on the gaming platform Twitch, where users can stream as they play video games.

Bronny James certainly isn’t the first high-profile athlete to be involved with FaZe Clan. Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined in 2018 while Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons joined as an investor, ambassador and content creator just last week.