What’s Next For Jaguars After Releasing Leonard Fournette

(8:04)

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut ties with former No. 4 overall draft pick Leonard Fournette on Monday, waiving their starting running back after just three seasons. While it had been clear for a while that Fournette and the Jaguars weren’t exactly on good terms, many have asked the obvious question in the wake of the former LSU star’s abrupt departure: Why didn’t Jacksonville at least trade him? And the answer, according to coach Doug Marrone, is simple: Nobody wanted him.

“We exhausted all trade opportunities,” Marrone told reporters Monday, per NFL.com. “We weren’t able to get anything there, so I just felt that now we can work on the team and the plan and get ourselves ready for the season … My question was, ‘Can we get any value?’ And we couldn’t get any. Fifth, sixth, we couldn’t get anything.”

That’s not necessarily a surprise considering the Jags had reportedly been dangling Fournette in trade talks as early as April. In other words, if the rest of the NFL assumed the 25-year-old would not be long for Jacksonville, why would anyone have rushed to trade for him? The former first-rounder is both young and fresh off a bounce-back season in which he totaled more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage, but he’s also a running back with an injury history and soon-to-be expiring contract.

There’s also the fact that the rest of the NFL has essentially been able to telegraph the Jags’ recent personnel moves based on the team’s high-profile player relationships. All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, for example, orchestrated a trade out of town during the 2019 season; Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue just this weekend got his longstanding wish of a trade elsewhere; and Fournette had a documented history of both publicly and privately clashing with the organization.

Fournette could have his own new home soon. The running back will officially hit waivers on Monday afternoon.