UEFA Womens Champions League Highlights: Lyon vs. Wolfsburg
(6:50)

The UEFA women’s Champions League resumed earlier in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament shifted to Spain after a redraw, and closed out with Sunday’s final. The unprecedented season had a familiar ending: Lyon lifted the trophy. The French club beat Wolfsburg in the final on Aug. 30 for its fifth consecutive championship.

Below you’ll find every result from the UWCL restart. You can rewatch every match on CBS All Access.

UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results

Fri., Aug. 21

QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Sat., Aug 22

QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon 2, Bayern Munich 1

FINAL

 MATCH REPLAY

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

QUARTERFINAL: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1

FINAL

 MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Tues., Aug. 25

SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg 1, Barcelona 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Wed., Aug. 26

SEMIFINAL: Lyon 1, PSG 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

Sun., Aug. 30

FINAL: Lyon 3, Wolfsburg 1

FINAL

CBS All Access 

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

