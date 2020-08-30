The Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres figure to be among the two most active teams in baseball leading up to Monday’s trade deadline. They hooked up for a deal Sunday. The Padres have acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox for prospects Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario, the team announced.

Earlier this weekend the Padres swung a trade with the Royals to acquire closer Trevor Rosenthal, bolstering their bullpen. They’re also said to be in the market for rotation help. The Red Sox have the American League’s worst record and are selling. They’ve already dealt Moreland, Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman, and could still move Kevin Pillar and Jackie Bradley Jr., among others.

Moreland, 34, is having an excellent season, hitting .328/.430/.746 with eight home runs. All eight homers have come against righty pitchers. Eric Hosmer is having a fantastic season and is entrenched at first base. The Padres have used nine different players at DH though, and they’ve received a underwhelming .254/.326/.431 batting line from the position. Moreland will help there.

The Padres come into Sunday averaging 5.49 runs per game, second most in baseball behind the NL West rival Dodgers (5.63). With Moreland now aboard, manager Jayce Tingler’s regular lineup could look something like this until Tommy Pham returns from his hand injury later this season:

CF Trent Grisham SS Fernando Tatis Jr. 3B Manny Machado 1B Eric Hosmer DH Mitch Moreland LF Wil Myers 2B Jake Cronenworth LF Jurickson Profar/Josh Naylor C Austin Hedges

San Diego is currently 20-15 and sitting in the No. 4 seed in the expanded postseason field. FanGraphs puts the team’s postseason odds at a healthy 94.1 percent. Padres GM A.J. Preller isn’t necessarily chasing after every last regular season win with the Moreland trade. He is looking to put his team in the best position to have a deep postseason run.

In Potts and Rosario, the Red Sox added two solid prospects to a farm system that ranks closer to the bottom of the league than the top. MLB.com ranks Potts and Rosario as the No. 16 and No. 19 prospects in a stacked San Diego farm system, respectively. Here is a snippet of their scouting report on Potts:

Potts makes hard contact at the plate, with a quick right-handed bat and plenty of strength to his frame. There is some swing-and-miss to his game. But it will be worth it if he can draw a few more walks and tap further into his power. Potts projects as a fringe-average hitter. But the power is undeniable … If he can make a bit more contact and work a few more walks, Potts has the upside of a big league power threat.

Potts, 21, was the No. 24 pick in the 2014 draft. The third baseman authored a .227/.290/.406 line with 16 home runs in 106 games at Double-A last year. The 20-year-old Rosario, an outfielder, hit .242/.372/.314 in 120 Single-A games in 2019. MLB.com says the “finished product could be that of a big league regular, with the athletic capabilities to do dazzling things on the baseball field.”

You can keep track of all the latest trade deadline activity with our trade tracker.