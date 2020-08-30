The 2020 trade deadline is now just one day away. MLB teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 31 to complete trades and improve their roster for the stretch run. This has been an unusual season for many reasons, including teams only having five weeks to evaluate their roster before the deadline. Here is our trade deadline tracker with all the deals to date. Now here are Sunday’s rumors. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

White Sox pursuing Clevinger

The White Sox are pursuing Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Nightengale says Chicago would “likely” send outfielder Adam Engel and “perhaps” pitching prospect Michael Kopech to Cleveland in the trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says there is increasing belief Clevinger will be traded prior to the deadline. He adds the team has been willing to discuss Francisco Lindor as well, but the price is high and a Lindor trade is seen as a long shot.

Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level since 2017 and is doing so again in 2020, though he was also demoted to the alternate site after breaking COVID-19 protocols (in Chicago, no less). The demotion itself is not necessarily motivation for a trade — Cleveland is loaded with young pitching and badly needs outfield help — though it probably didn’t help his chances of sticking with the team. Engel is a nice role player and Kopech, who opted out of the season, is a very highly regarded prospect.

Chicago and Cleveland are of course AL Central rivals. In fact, Cleveland is currently in first place and the ChiSox are only one game back. Both are a strong bet to qualify for the expanded postseason and the Clevinger discussions indicate neither team is scared to trade with a division rival.

Lynn increasingly likely to be traded

Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn is increasingly likely to be traded prior to Monday’s deadline, reports MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Lynn has been a revelation since joining Texas last season and he’s a workhorse as well, throwing at least 100 pitches in 32 consecutive starts dating back to last season. No other pitcher has thrown at least 100 pitches in more than seven straight starts.

Lynn, 33, has one year remaining on his contract and is owed an extremely affordable $8 million in 2021. Between the salary and his performance, his trade value is very high. The White Sox are said to have interest in Lynn and the bet here is pretty much every contending team will check in with the Rangers between now and the deadline. This is a thin trade market for starting pitchers and Lynn is a true difference-maker.

Red Sox unlikely to trade Bogaerts, Martinez

Despite being mired in the American League cellar at 11-22, the Red Sox are unlikely to trade stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez prior to the trade deadline, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Boston has already dealt relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman and first baseman Mitch Moreland. Rentals like Jackie Bradley Jr., Martin Perez, and Kevin Pillar could all be traded as well.

Bogaerts, 27, is in Year 1 of his six-year, $120 million extension. The contract gives him full no-trade protection when he reaches seven years of service time next month and it includes an opt out after 2022, which are complicating factors. Martinez is in a similar situation because he’s owed nearly $40 million the next two years, plus he can opt out this winter, as unlikely as that may be.

Braves add Milone, interested in Musgrove

The Braves have acquired lefty Tommy Milone from the Orioles for two players to be named later, the team announced. Atlanta also has interest in Pirates righty Joe Musgrove, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It stands to reason the Milone trade would not preclude a Musgrove trade.

Baltimore has an outside chance at the postseason but this is still a rebuilding year, and Milone has built up some value these last few weeks. Rather than keep him — or even add to him — and make a run, the Orioles cashed him in as a trade chip. The Braves need rotation help with Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels hurt, and Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, and Kyle Wright all demoted.

As for Musgrove, the 27-year-old is expected to return soon from a bout with triceps inflammation. He allowed 11 runs in only 14 2/3 innings prior to the injury this year but is an analytical darling and will remain under team control through 2022. Milone is a rental on a cheap one-year contract. Musgrove is more of a long-term addition.

Padres acquire Moreland

The Padres have acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox. Boston received third base prospect Hudson Potts and outfield prospect Jeisson Rosario in return. Eric Hosmer has been excellent this year, but San Diego has received underwhelming production from the DH spot, so Moreland will help there. The Padres are sitting in the No. 4 seed in the expanded postseason field and adding Moreland is more about putting the team in the best possibly position to have a deep postseason run than it is chasing after every last regular season win.

Cubs get Martinez

The Cubs have acquired lefty masher Jose Martinez from the Rays. Tampa Bay will receive two players to be named later in return. Chicago has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season and Martinez, a career .319/.392/.554 hitter against southpaws, should help correct that. The Rays clear a roster spot for Randy Arozarena, who came over with Martinez in an offseason trade. Arozarena is a righty hitter like Martinez but offers more defensive and baserunning value.