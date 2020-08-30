The 2020 MLB season rolls on Sunday and Twins starting pitcher Rich Hill will look to continue his battle back from left shoulder fatigue that cost him the early portion of the season. Hill threw five innings and gave up one earned run with five strikeouts in his last outing, and he’ll have a matchup that MLB daily Fantasy players will have to consider taking advantage of against the struggling Tigers on Sunday. But can Hill go deep enough into the game to rack up points in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings considering he hasn’t been stretched past 80 pitches yet?

In St. Louis, Aaron Civale and Adam Wainwright, both of whom are pitching extremely well this season, will look to outperform each other as the Indians take on the Cardinals. That could mean you’ll want to avoid putting Cardinals and Indians hitters in your MLB DFS lineups and look elsewhere in the Sunday MLB DFS player pool for skill position help. Before making any MLB DFS picks for this Sunday slate, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy, advice and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy guru Mike McClure first.

On Friday, McClure was on Padres third baseman Manny Machado in his lineups. The result: Machado went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI against the Rockies. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 21-year old is one of the game’s brightest young stars with a .301 average, 13 home runs and 30 RBIs on the season. Nobody in the league has better power numbers as this shortened MLB season has now passed the halfway point.

Now he gets to take aim at hitter-friendly Coors Field in Denver on Sunday. Tatis recorded two hits in the series opener, including a double, on Friday. And Colorado starter Ryan Castellani has a 5.23 ERA at home, making Tatis a smart choice for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins outfielder Max Kepler. He’s expected to be back in the lineup after bruising his foot earlier in the week. Minnesota takes on the Tigers and righty starter Casey Mize on Sunday. Mize is a talented prospect, but he’s yet to make it out of the fourth inning in his two starts. He also has an ERA of 7.04.

Kepler, a lefty, has hit right-handed pitching hard this year, entering the weekend with a .286 average and a .610 slugging percentage against righties. All seven of his home runs have come against righties as well. With a matchup that favorable, be sure to make Kepler one of your top MLB DFS picks for Sunday’s slate.

