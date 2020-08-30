Watch Now:

7 NFL Teams Cancel Practice On Thursday

(4:26)

The Miami Dolphins were initially expected to release Kalen Ballage ahead of the 2020 season, but before the transaction became official last week, the franchise was able to find a trade partner. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins traded Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round pick, adding the third-year running back to a rotation that includes Le’Veon Bell, Frank Gore and rookie LaMichael Perine.

Now, however, that trade has been called off, per Rapoport, because of a reported failed physical with the Jets. So Ballage, a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Dolphins who fell out of favor in Miami after the team added both Jordan Howard and Matt Breida this offseason, has reverted to the Dolphins’ roster and is expected to be released (again).

Ballage started six games for the Dolphins last season, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry and recording three touchdowns. The Dolphins finished dead last in rushing yards and 31st in yards per attempt last season, so their problems ranged further than Ballage — who needed a fresh start with another organization.

Ballage averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his rookie season (2018) on 36 attempts and played himself into the starting role after the team traded Kenyan Drake. He played under current Jets coach Adam Gase during his 2018 season with Miami. Ballage was set to compete for a roster spot in New York with Josh Adams and Perine.