The Los Angeles Chargers boast one of the NFL’s most talented secondaries entering the 2020 season, but arguably the top piece of that unit could be sidelined for the immediate future. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Pro Bowl safety Derwin James left Chargers practice early on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old came up limping after a play during L.A.’s scrimmage Sunday, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Fernando Ramirez, and threw one of his gloves in frustration while walking to the team’s medical tent. James stayed in the tent for the remainder of the practice, though the severity of the injury remains unclear.

The news is notable largely because James is no stranger to scary offseason injuries. After a dominant 2018 rookie campaign in which he totaled 105 tackles and three interceptions as a leader of L.A.’s defense, the former first-round draft pick suffered a stress fracture in his foot prior to the 2019 campaign. Surgery sent James to injured reserve, where he remained until late November, limiting the safety to just five games of action.

In the event James is forced to miss time to open the 2020 season, the Chargers would likely turn to No. 3 safety Rayshawn Jenkins for additional work. Second-year man Nasir Adderley is set to start at the other safety spot.