Joe Murphy



The Los Angeles Clippers will look to close out their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 on Sunday. As an underdog, the Mavericks have fought very hard in this series, and they were even able to take a pair of games from the Clippers, thanks largely to the phenomenal play of second-year star Luka Doncic. However, Dallas will be without its second-best player for the remainder of the series, as Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined due to a lateral meniscus tear. Without Porzingis, it will be a tough task for the Mavericks to generate enough point production to keep up with the explosive offense of the Clippers, especially since Paul George seems to have found his footing on that end of the floor after some serious struggles to start the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 6 between the Clippers and Mavericks.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 30 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports — Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

ESPN I fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Clippers -10.5 | Over/Under: 238 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: In addition to getting a win and closing out the series, the main objective for the Clippers in the remainder of the first round is to continue to jell as a unit. The Clippers were without key contributors like Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell early on in Orlando, and working them back into the fold and ironing out a playoff rotation has been an ongoing process for head coach Doc Rivers. Also, another productive performance from Paul George would be a solid sign for L.A. George scored just 34 points in Games 2, 3, and 4 combined, but he bounced back with a 35-point effort in Game 5. That is the type of output that the Clippers will need from George consistently if they are going to make a deep run.

Mavericks: If they want to extend this series — and their season — the Mavericks will have to overcome the loss of Porzingis, who had emerged as the team’s second-best option behind Doncic. In order to do so, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry and Trey Burke need to continue to step up to help out Doncic on the offensive end. If they’re unable to do so, Dallas’ season will likely come to an end, although its future appears extremely bright, thanks to the combination of Doncic and Porzingis.

Prediction

With what they hope is a long postseason road ahead of them, the Clippers will be looking to close the series out. If they are ultimately able to advance, they will face off against the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in the second round. Knowing that additional rest will be beneficial for a team looking to make a deep run, expect Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — two stars with ample postseason experience — to come out and set the tone for the Clippers early on. They won’t want to play a Game 7. Pick: Clippers -10.5